Beyonce ‘s mom Tina Knowles tapped by major brand for Mother's Day campaign

Beyoncé and Solange's mother Tina Knowles has been tapped by British fashion brand Kurt Geiger London as the face of its Mother's Day campaign, and she's brought the grandchildren along for the ride.

The heavily pink campaign, shot in Knowles' own home, centres on five exclusive pink handbag styles from Kurt Geiger's Mother's Day collection.

The concept follows Knowles as she prepares to head out for Mother's Day tea with her grandchildren, with the brand praising her for "embodying the spirit of modern motherhood, elegant, expressive and rooted in legacy."

In a short video from the campaign, Knowles delivers the line: "Grandma don't play favourites."

She shared the clip on Instagram with the caption: "Proof that Moms don't have favourites. Just a lot of love to carry."

Kurt Geiger's chief creative officer Rebecca Farrar-Hockley was grateful about the choice of collaborator.

"There truly couldn't be a more meaningful choice," she said.

"As a matriarch to many, she has nurtured, guided and inspired generations, shaping some of the most influential artists of our time."

Knowles is no stranger to the fashion world.

She co-founded and ran House of Deréon, a line named after her own mother, and fronted the Miss Tina line with a focus on size inclusivity. More recently, she helped create Cécred, Beyoncé's haircare brand.

The campaign also arrives at a timely moment for Knowles personally.

Her memoir Matriarch, originally published in April 2025, is being re-released with previously unpublished chapters described as offering "new reflections, untold stories and an enriched portrait of the woman behind the matriarchal legacy."