What are red flags for Ryan Seacrest in a relationship?

Ryan Seacrest has revealed that his biggest relationship red flags often come down to simple manners and morning routines, admitting that he even uses a secret "exercise test" to vet potential partners.

Speaking on his radio show On Air With Ryan Seacrest, the 51-year-old Wheel of Fortune star explained that he pays close attention to how a date interacts with the world when they are out for a run or a bike ride.

For Seacrest, failing to acknowledge a stranger’s "good morning" on a path is a major warning sign, as he believes being polite to people you pass is a fundamental trait he looks for in a partner.

Beyond basic social etiquette, the veteran broadcaster has some very specific requirements for how a significant other should handle their mornings.

He considers it a massive green flag if a partner drinks their coffee black, specifically requesting they avoid "milks and stuff" in their brew.

Despite getting some playful pushback from his co-hosts, Tanya Rad and Sisanie, Seacrest doubled down on his preference for a fellow black coffee drinker.

He also has no patience for jarring wake-up calls, insisting that a "hardcore alarm" is a turn-off; instead, he prefers a "chimey" or pleasant sound to start the day.

Timing is another area where Seacrest has a strict limit, stating that anyone interested in him needs to be able to get ready in less than 27 minutes.

He was quite precise about the number, noting that while 30 minutes is too long and 25 is perhaps too short, 27 is the sweet spot for a green flag.

Having spent over an hour waiting for partners in the past, he questioned what people could possibly be doing in front of a mirror for 90 minutes.

He joked that by the time some people are finished, the "window" for the day’s activities has completely closed and it’s time for him to head back to work.

These dating insights come as Seacrest has been single for a while following his quiet split from model Aubrey Paige in April 2024, after three years together.