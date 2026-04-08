NFL coach Mike Vrabel, reporter Dianna Russini responds to Sedona trip photos

The entire NFL is abuzz after vacation photos of NFL coach Mike Vrabel and NYT reporter Dianna Russini that were taken last month emerged.

The photos were published by U.S. media outlet Page Six.

According to the outlet, citing a source, both had breakfast on the terrace of the hotel restaurant around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 28.

The report also highlights Vrabel’s presence in Tempe a day before they spent vacation in a luxurious hotel covered by the Brins Mesa mountain range.

Soon after the photos emerge, both Vrabel, 50, and Russini, 43, share speaking out against claims that their encounter was romantic.

Vrabel, in his response said, “These photos show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable.”

Putting the claims to rest once and for all by adding, “This doesn’t deserve any further response.”

Russini, who shares two kids with husband, Shake Shack executive Kevin Goldschmidt, responded that the snaps did not show everyone from the vacation.

“The photos don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day," Russini, NYT’s top NFL reporter, told the outlet.

She added, “Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues.”

NFL coach Vrabel attended a scouting event at Arizona State University in Tempe on Friday, March 27, before traveling 125 miles to the Ambiente, a landscape hotel in Sedona, Arizona.

Vrabel just last year celebrated his 26th anniversary with wife Jen Vrabel.