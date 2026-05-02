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Brando Pericic scores brutal KO at UFC Perth, puts heavyweights on notice

Pericic’s only defeat as a pro was against Randall Rayment

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 02, 2026

Brando Pericic scores brutal KO at UFC Perth, puts heavyweights on notice
Brando Pericic scores brutal KO at UFC Perth, puts heavyweights on notice (Gaziev-left and Pericic-right)

Brando Pericic secured a dominant win against Shamil Gaziev by knocking him out in the second round of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight bout at UFC Perth.

Pericin, known as The Balkan Bear, did not allow Gaziev to use his grappling technique and controlled the exchanges. Both threw strong punches but Pericic’s right hand repeatedly rocked the 36-year-old Russian-born Bahraini professional mixed martial arts athlete.

Pericic’s striking momentum continued in the second round as one of his right hands knocked out Gaziev, marking the 31-year-old’s third consecutive victory in the UFC.

He has previously defeated Elisha Ellison and Louie Sutherland respectively in first round finishes. The win establishes him as one of the best rising heavyweights in the business. He now holds a professional record of 7–1.

Pericic’s only defeat as a pro was against Randall Rayment, who defeated him via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) in Round 2 at Hex Fight Series 30 on May 3, 2024.

American MMA athlete Aljamain Sterling praised the fighter after the bout and wrote on X, “The Balkan Bear !!!”.

Journalist Aaron Bronsteter flagged him as a fighter to watch, saying, “Pericic is someone to watch at heavyweight.”

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