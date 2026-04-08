Monte-Carlo Masters: Medvedev crushed by double-bagel in 49 minutes to Berrenttini

Daniil Medvedev faced a crushing defeat by double bagel in 49 minutes by Italian Matteo Berrettini at the Monte-Carlo Masters on Wednesday, April 7, 2026.

Russian tennis star Medvedev, the world No. 10, failed to win a single game in his opening match of the clay-court season as Berrettini advances to the third round.

After losing the first set 6-0, Medvedev lost his control as his serve was broken for the fourth straight time to trail 2-0 in the second set.

The frustrated Medvedev began thrashing his racket into the back fence, before slamming his racket into the clay four times.

The Russian then threw the broken racket into the bin.

Berrettini then won a further four games in a row to seal the match in 49 minutes and hand Medvedev the crushing defeat of his career.

Former Wimbledon runner-up Berrettini became the first ATP player to win a match without losing a single game against a top 10 player in a decade.

For the unversed, it is the first time Medvedev has lost a tour-level match without winning a game, and he has now been bageled 10 times in his career.