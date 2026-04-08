Nicolas Hamilton announces BTCC return for 2026 season

Nicolas Hamilton, brother of racing legend Lewis Hamilton, has surprised fans by announcing his return to the British Touring Car Championship for the 2026 season as he continues to compete while living with Cerebral palsy.

For context, cerebral palsy (CP) is a group of permanent movement and posture disorders caused by abnormal brain development or damage before, during, or shortly after birth.

The condition has no cure; however, it can be managed to improve mobility, independence, and quality of life through early intervention, consistent physical and occupational therapies, medications, and sometimes surgery.

Nicolas has been competing since 2019 and has participated in six BTCC seasons and missed the 2024 season.

The brother of seven-time F1 champion took to social media and announced his return to the racing scene with Team VERTU, where he will drive Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance.

Hamilton has driven a series of cars during his previous seasons, including Seat Leons, Volkswagens, Ford Focuses and an Audi S3 Saloon.

Announcing his return on Instagram, the race car driver wrote, “An opportunity to drive in one of the most competitive cars/teams on the grid; an opportunity I have worked 10 years for! I am going to give it my all, and make this the best & most successful year I have ever had.”





He continued: “A huge thank you to all of my partners for making this possible, for believing in me and my passion for representing disability in the pinnacle of British motorsport, I am truly grateful!”