Insta360's debuts ‘Snap' selfie screen for rear-camera selfies

Insta360, best known for its action cameras, has introduced the “Snap Selfie Screen.”

This new accessory is addressed to solve a classic smartphone problem of poor front-facing camera quality.

The Snap is a 3.5-inch touchscreen display that attaches to the back of your phone through a magnet. With USB-C connectivity, it enables you to use your device’s high-resolution front cameras for selfies and vlogging, providing a stable, low-latency feed instead of relying on buggy wireless connections.

It is available in two models. The standard Snap is priced at $79.99, while a premium version is co-developed with beauty tech brand AMIRO that costs $89.99. The premium version also comes with a built-in ring light and adjustable colour temperatures and five brightness levels.

The Snap is thinner than the iPhone 17, measuring just 6.8mm thick, and attaches via MegSafe or an included magnetic ring.

The feature is supported by both iPhones and Android phones that feature DisplayPort Alt Mode.

Insta360 stated that the screen is also compatible with major third-party camera and social media apps, enabling creators to zoom, focus, and frame shots directly on the secondary display.