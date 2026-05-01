Mortgage rates rise 6.3%, snapping 3-week losing streak

Mortgage rates increased this week, with the average 30-year fixed mortgage rising to 6.3%.

The primary factor behind increasing mortgage rates is escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran that drove oil prices higher.

The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage also moved higher, rising to 5.64 from 5.58 last week.

The rise in current mortgage rates is timely for the spring home-buying season. Current mortgage rates tend to follow the 10-year treasury rate, which has risen sharply recently due to the threat of inflation brought about by high energy prices.

Current mortgage rates dipped below 6% in late February for the first time since late 2022, but after the Middle East conflict began, they rose above 6% and have remained above that level since.

Despite the upward movement, some buyers are pushing ahead. The Mortgage Bankers Association revealed that the number of applications increased to 21% from the same period a year ago.

The Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday, April 29, that it is continuing to hold off on interest rate cuts, referring to high oil prices as a contributing factor.

As of April 30, the current mortgage rates are:

30-year fixed at 6.11%



20-year fixed at 6.08%



15-year fixed at 5.62%



5/1 ARM fixed at 6.11%



The yield on the 10-year Treasury bond was at 4.39%, which is an increase compared to 4.34% last week, while it was at 3.97% prior to the outbreak of the Iran war in late February.