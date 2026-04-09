'Victory of diplomacy': Pakistan's outreach united key players, secured ceasefire: envoy

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, addresses an event in this undated photo. —X@PakinUSA

Sheikh says Pakistan prioritised positive diplomacy throughout.

Saudi, Türkiye, Egypt, Qatar, China among key partners acknowledged.

Weeks of engagement culminated in “successful ceasefire, negotiations”.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, said on Wednesday that Islamabad played a constructive diplomatic role in efforts leading to the US-Iran ceasefire, describing it as a success of dialogue and engagement.

In an interview with Becky Anderson on CNN, he said Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts had been underway for weeks and culminated in the announcement of a successful ceasefire and the start of negotiations.

“This is a victory of diplomacy and dialogue,” he said.

He added that Pakistan has always prioritised positive diplomacy throughout its history and expressed gratitude to all parties for placing their trust in Islamabad.

“We are grateful to all sides for their confidence in Pakistan,” he said.

The envoy also acknowledged the role of regional and global partners, saying their collective efforts helped secure the ceasefire and open the path for talks.

“We are thankful to Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Egypt, Qatar, China and others whose joint efforts made the ceasefire possible and paved the way for dialogue,” he said.

Highlighting Beijing’s role, he noted: “China, from day one, urged all sides to exercise restraint and pursue diplomacy.”

He said the country’s top leadership was directly involved in the diplomatic push, adding that confidentiality remains key to the success of negotiations.

“The success of the negotiation process requires discretion. Without pressure, the chances of a decisive outcome are higher,” he said.

He stressed that decisions ultimately rest with the concerned parties, while Pakistan’s role remains that of a facilitator. “Pakistan is merely a facilitator and is making sincere efforts with full integrity,” he said.

Referring to ties with Gulf countries, he said Pakistan maintains longstanding relations with the region and remains in close consultation with Gulf leadership during the process.

“Pakistan has deep-rooted ties with Gulf states, where around 5.5 million Pakistanis reside,” he said.

He expressed hope that the ongoing efforts would yield positive results, noting that peace and stability in the region would have a far-reaching global impact.

“We hope this sincere and humble effort will prove fruitful. Peace and stability in the region will have a positive impact not only on the Gulf but on global politics and the economy,” he said.