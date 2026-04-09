Jennifer Aniston ready to marry Jim Curtis following new relationship

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly planning to marry her partner Jim Curtis, the 50-year-old hypnotist and transformational coach.

The Friends icon is said to be considering a small, intimate wedding in Europe for her second marriage, away from the Hollywood spotlight and glamorous red carpets.

The couple went Instagram official last year after a few months of dating as they also have undergone regression therapy together, which they believe helped them release past trauma and strengthen their connection.

Friends say that they feel their souls were “destined to find each other again,” giving their relationship a spiritual and meaningful dimension.

“Jen has never been so happy,” a source told The Sun.

“They are thinking of a small wedding with just their closest friends. Europe is at the top of the list. She does not like big crowds, so it will be very private and personal.”

The Murder Myster actress talked about Curtis before, calling him “extraordinary,” praising his work helping people move through trauma and find clarity.

“He’s very normal, very kind, and wants to help people heal,” she told Elle magazine. “It’s a beautiful thing to commit your life to someone like that.”

Jennifer and Jim first met early last year through friends and they started as friends and grew closer.