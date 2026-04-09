John Travolta beams with pride as daughter Ella Bleu shines on red carpet

John Travolta couldn’t hide his joy when his daughter, Ella Bleu walked the pink carpet at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards in Los Angeles.

The actor, now 72, took to Instagram to gush over her appearance.

He wrote, “So proud of my baby girl @ella.bleu at the 2026 fashion US awards pink carpet.”

It wasn’t just a proud dad moment.

Travolta also revealed that Ella will star in his upcoming directorial debut, Propeller One-Way Night Coach, which is set to premiere at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.

Ella’s love for her dad reflected in her own post in which she called the project “so very honored and excited”.

She added, “incredibly proud of you and this film, @johntravolta.”

The father-daughter bond carries extra weight given the family’s history.

Travolta shared Ella with his late wife, Kelly Preston, who died in 2020 after a battle with breast cancer.

He has spoken openly about the loss, once writing, “She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.”

Preston was remembered as “the heart and soul who kept the family united.”

Now, with her father cheering her on from the director’s chair and her own career blossoming in both music and film, Ella Bleu is stepping into the spotlight with grace.