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BTS Jin gets emotional after first ‘Arirang' concert

Jin personally shares a heartfelt message for BTS ARMY after the opening night of ‘Arirang’ tour

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 10, 2026

BTS Jin gets emotional after first ‘Arirang&apos; concert
BTS Jin gets emotional after first ‘Arirang’ concert

Jin penned a heartfelt note for his dearest BTS ARMY after the opening night of the newly launched tour came to an end.

On Thursday, April 9, BTS finally kicked off its global tour, supporting new album Arirang, at Goyang Stadium in South Korea o

After months of anticipation and excitement, RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J Hope, Suga and V, took the stage for the first time in years aside from their official comeback performance in Seoul in March.

Performing in front of thousands of ARMY, the septet sang and danced to a number of tracks from the new album, as well as older hits, including Dynamite and Butter.

It seems like fans weren’t the only ones who had a great time, the band members themselves enjoyed it just as much as the eldest member of the iconic K-pop group expressed his feelings online.

“I had so much fun at Arirang Tour’s first concert,” Jin, 33, wrote on Weverse shortly after the concert concluded. “I feel comfortable performing as a team and being in the same space with ARMY, so I feel like I’m back home.”

For the unversed, BTS will perform a total of three shows in Goyang before heading over to Tokyo.

Additionally, the global run will take the Bangtan Boys through cities in North America, Latin America, Europe, Australia and more parts of Asia through March of next year.

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