Eve Hewson joins Channing Tatum in high-speed ‘Isle of Man' thriller

Eve Hewson stepped into the fast lane with Channing Tatum in Isle of Man, a new Amazon MGM Studios feature directed by Reid Carolin.

The film will be produced by Tatum and Carolin’s Free Association alongside Brad Pitt’s Plan B and Entertainment 360’s Guymon Casady.

It will spotlight the legendary Isle of Man TT motorcycle races, an event famed for its danger, speed, and history as the world’s oldest continuously running motorsport competition.

With riders pushing nearly 200 mph, the TT has long been regarded as the pinnacle of endurance and glory, and the film aims to capture that intensity on screen.

Carolin co-wrote the script with Jason Keller and Bryan Johnson, and the project is being paired with a docuseries filmed during last year’s TT Races.

Produced by the same powerhouse team, along with Box to Box Films and Mediawan, the series promises unprecedented access to riders and the high-stakes world of the TT, echoing the success of sports-driven docuseries like Drive to Survive.

For Hewson, the role marks another milestone in a career that has steadily gained momentum.

She was recently seen in Noah Baumbach’s Jay Kelly opposite George Clooney and Adam Sandler and will next appear in Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day for Universal Pictures.

She is also set to reunite with director Lenny Abrahamson in a feature opposite Tom Burke.

On television, Hewson has made her mark with Netflix’s The Perfect Couple and Apple TV+’s Flora and Son, alongside acclaimed performances in Bad Sisters, Behind Her Eyes, and The Knick.

With the combination of star power, high-octane subject matter, and a docuseries tie-in, Isle of Man positions itself as both a cinematic spectacle and a cultural event.

For Hewson, it’s another chance to showcase her versatility, while for Tatum, it’s a project that blends his producing instincts with his on-screen charisma.

Together, they’re set to bring the thrill of the TT races to a global audience.