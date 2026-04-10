Hip-hop trailblazer Afrika Bambaataa dies aged 68 following cancer battle

Rapper and DJ Afrika Bambaataa, one of the legendary icons of the hip-hop culture dies at age 68 in the early hours of Thursday morning, April 9, 2026.

Bambaataa had been struggling with prostate cancer.

The Hip-Hop Alliance issued a statement, stating, “Today, we acknowledge the transition of a foundational architect of hip-hop culture, Afrika Bambaataa.

“As the founder of the Universal Zulu Nation, Afrika Bambaataa helped shape the early identity of hip-hop as a global movement rooted in peace, unity, love, and having fun.”

Bambaataa saw his upbringing at a time when Black liberation movement was at its peak.

In 1973, he co-founded the Universal Zulu Nation, a global organization dedicated to promoting hip-hop education and advocacy.

In 1982, he started playing electronic instruments as part of the group Ebn Ozn.

Bambaataa drew his inspiration from European electronic groups such as Kraftwerk, the German band that he used in his song Planet Rock.

The song became a hip-hop sensation and helped introduce electrofunk as a genre.

In 1985, he dropped the landmark album Sun City, in an attempt to protest against the apartheid in South Africa.

Bambaataa kept releasing albums that cemented his place as a hip-hop pioneer in the decades that followed.

In 1986, album Planet Rock by Afrika Bambaataa & the Soulsonic Force brought together his earlier singles and included collaborations with hip-hop acts such as Melle Mel and Trouble Funk.

Bambaataa’s final album Dark Matter Moving at the Speed of Light released in 2004.

In the years later, Bambaataa’s reputation was tannished by allegations of child sexual abuse and trafficking, which he denied.

However, in June 2016, Universal National made a public apology through a letter to "the survivors of apparant sexual molestation by Bambaataa," stating some members of the group knew about the abuse but "chose not to disclose" it.

In May 2025, the rapper lost a civil case as he failed to show up before the court.

The lawsuit filed by an anonymous plaintiff who accused Bambaataa of four years of sexual abuse, starting in 1992 at a time when the alleged victim was 12 years old.