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Trump says medical exam went ‘perfectly' but provides no details

President Trump visits Walter Reed for routine physical, offers no public results
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 26, 2026

Trump says medical exam went ‘perfectly&apos; but provides no details
Trump says medical exam went ‘perfectly’ but provides no details 

U.S. President Donald Trump visited Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre on Tuesday, May 26.

The White House described it as a routine mental and dental checkup, marking his fourth publicly disclosed appointment since the start of the second term of Trump.

Due to his elderly age and recent medical conditions, speculations swirl around POTUS 'health. However, after the visit, Trump wrote on social media that his physical assessment went “PERFECTLY”, though there are no specific details about the results.

Next month, the president will turn 80.

The White House assured the public that the trip was routine for Trump's healthcare visits and that there were no emergencies involved. 

The president is also anticipated to meet with the servicemen during this trip. This makes his third dental appointment so far in the year, which is more than what the average American does.

Trump's doctor, Dr Sean Barbabella, continues to assure that the president is physically and mentally fine. 

During a meeting of the cabinet earlier in the year, Trump told everyone that he took cognitive tests three times already and always passed all three times.

Trump has recently been seen with visible bruises, which his doctors attributed to frequent handshaking and aspirin use. Earlier, he was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, which is common in older adults. 

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