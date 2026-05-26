Carnival cruise line faces $5M lawsuit over passenger’s burned feet on lido deck

Carnival Cruise Line is facing a major maritime personal injury lawsuit following a passenger's allegation of severe second-degree burns on his feet.

He suffered the injury while walking barefoot on the Lido Deck of the Carnival Magic.

The lawsuit was filed by Florida resident Jorge Luis Alverio Nunez in the Southern District of Florida on May 11, 2026, claiming damages above $5 million. This happened more than a year ago, on May 21, 2025, when the ship was sailing through the Caribbean.

The court documents revealed that Nunez walked around two steps from the pool area to a nearby lounge chair where his shoes were located.

According to him, the deck surface was too hot for the guests to walk barefoot as the temperature was more than 30°C (86°F) due to the strong sunlight of the Caribbean, causing burns that had to be treated medically.

These injuries are now causing him mobility issues and physical disfigurements.

Nunez says that Carnival Cruise Lines is at fault because of their negligence in terms of failing to provide safety on the deck by providing any cooling measures or by warning the guests about it through proper signage.

In addition, the complaint mentions that there was no notice to the guests about wearing shoes.

As Carnival usually recommends wearing sandals or water shoes for protection, the plaintiff argues this proves that the company was aware of the risk.

The cruise company has remained silent regarding the ongoing legal action.

The litigation also refers to prior grievances made by passengers on social media regarding hot decks, highlighting one case where an amputation below the knee allegedly took place. The ship, Carnival Magic, continues with its Caribbean sailings out of Miami.