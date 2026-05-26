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Drake breaks Michael Jackson's record as ‘Janice STFU' debuts at no. 1

Drake ties Rihanna, Taylor Swift with 14th no.1 single, surpasses MJ
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 26, 2026

Drake breaks Michael Jackson&apos;s record as ‘Janice STFU&apos; debuts at no. 1
Drake breaks Michael Jackson’s record as ‘Janice STFU’ debuts at no. 1

Drake has achieved another music milestone, surpassing Michael Jackson as the artist with the most NO.1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 by a solo male artist.

The record is made as his single “Janice STFU” debuted atop the chart.

The achievement marks Drake’s 14th career no.1, tying him with Rihanna and Taylor Swift for the most among all acts. Ahead of him are now Mariah Carey with 19 tracks and The Beatles with 20 tracks.

The historic week follows a week in which Drake drops three of his albums, “Iceman,” “Maid of Honour,” and “Habibti,” without any prior announcement except for “Iceman,” which Drake had been dropping hints about for two years. The last two albums were dropped hours before release via livestream.

This phenomenon is not limited to the Hot 100. Drake's music is featured on all but one spot of the top 10 on the singles list, with Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” taking fifth place. 

He has also beaten Morgan Wallen’s 2025 record by appearing in the top with a total of 42 tracks.

On the Billboard 200 albums chart, Drake became the first artist in history to hold the top three positions at the same time.

His tracks “Iceman,” “Habibti,” and “Maid of Honour” debuted at no.1, 2, and 3 respectively. "Iceman" sold 463,000 album-equivalent units, making Drake's album his 15th number one on the charts, and he now holds the record for most No. 1s by a solo male artist, tied with Taylor Swift as a solo artist.

Drake now has a total of 90 top ten singles and more than 400 songs on the Hot 100 rankings.

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