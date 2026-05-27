 
Geo News

Packers' Josh Jacob arrested, faces five charges including domestic violence: details inside

Jacobs scored 14 total touchdowns (13 rushing) and racked up 1,211 yards in 15 appearances for Green Bay last season
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 27, 2026

Packers&apos; Josh Jacob arrested, faces five charges including domestic violence: details inside
Packers' Josh Jacob arrested, faces five charges including domestic violence: details inside

Packers’ RB Josh Jacobs was arrested by the Hobart-Lawrence Police on Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

Jacobs was booked on five felony charges, including strangulation in the Brown County Jail in Wisconsin.

As per the statement issued by the Hobart-Lawrence police, which stated the arrest was made in connection with a complaint about an incident involving Jacobs on Saturday morning.

In addition to the felony strangulation charge, Jacobs, 28, was also charged with four counts involving domestic violence, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and intimidation of a victim, per the jail records.

Packers issued a statement after Jacobs’ arrest but didn’t comment on the arrest.

It read, “We are aware of the matter involving Josh Jacobs. As it is an ongoing situation, we will withhold further comment.”

However, Jacobs’ attorneys denied the charges in a statement reported by Rapoport, an NFL insider.

Jacobs is in his eighth NFL season and his third with the franchise, which picked him as a free agent in 2024.

The 24th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders, Jacob is a three-time Pro Bowler, who has posted 7,803 ground yards, and 74 touchdowns.

He was the NFL leading rusher in the regular season of 2022 with the Raiders.

Last season, Jacobs scored 14 total touchdowns (13 rushing) and racked up 1,211 yards in 15 appearances for Green Bay.

Carnival cruise line faces $5M lawsuit over passenger's burned feet on lido deck
Carnival cruise line faces $5M lawsuit over passenger's burned feet on lido deck
Belgium train crash: School bus driver 'broke through barrier' killing four: Here's what we know
Belgium train crash: School bus driver 'broke through barrier' killing four: Here's what we know
Sabalenka ignores pressure, storms into Roland Garros second round after win against Maneiro
Sabalenka ignores pressure, storms into Roland Garros second round after win against Maneiro
Knicks whitewash Cavs to reach first NBA Finals appearance since 1999
Knicks whitewash Cavs to reach first NBA Finals appearance since 1999
Ferrari shares slide 6% after luxury carmaker unveils first EV
Ferrari shares slide 6% after luxury carmaker unveils first EV
Why 'GTA 6' price is still under wraps as Take-Two CEO reveals summer rollout for Rockstar
Why 'GTA 6' price is still under wraps as Take-Two CEO reveals summer rollout for Rockstar
JD Vance considering to skip 2028 presidential race: Here's why
JD Vance considering to skip 2028 presidential race: Here's why
2026 FIFA World Cup transit: Everything to know about buses, trains, stadium access
2026 FIFA World Cup transit: Everything to know about buses, trains, stadium access