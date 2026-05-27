Packers' Josh Jacob arrested, faces five charges including domestic violence: details inside

Packers’ RB Josh Jacobs was arrested by the Hobart-Lawrence Police on Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

Jacobs was booked on five felony charges, including strangulation in the Brown County Jail in Wisconsin.

As per the statement issued by the Hobart-Lawrence police, which stated the arrest was made in connection with a complaint about an incident involving Jacobs on Saturday morning.

In addition to the felony strangulation charge, Jacobs, 28, was also charged with four counts involving domestic violence, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and intimidation of a victim, per the jail records.

Packers issued a statement after Jacobs’ arrest but didn’t comment on the arrest.

It read, “We are aware of the matter involving Josh Jacobs. As it is an ongoing situation, we will withhold further comment.”

However, Jacobs’ attorneys denied the charges in a statement reported by Rapoport, an NFL insider.

Jacobs is in his eighth NFL season and his third with the franchise, which picked him as a free agent in 2024.

The 24th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders, Jacob is a three-time Pro Bowler, who has posted 7,803 ground yards, and 74 touchdowns.

He was the NFL leading rusher in the regular season of 2022 with the Raiders.

Last season, Jacobs scored 14 total touchdowns (13 rushing) and racked up 1,211 yards in 15 appearances for Green Bay.