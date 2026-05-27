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Naomi Osaka dazzles in gold French Open outfit echoes Eiffel Tower after dark

Funny enough, I feel like…you know the Eiffel Tower at night when it’s sparkly?' said Osaka
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 27, 2026

Naomi Osaka dazzles in gold French Open outfit echoes Eiffel Tower after dark
Naomi Osaka dazzles in gold French Open outfit echoes Eiffel Tower after dark

Naomi Osaka enters the Roland Garros court in dazzling couture that netizens can’t get over on Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

Osaka’s glittering gold outfit at the French Open in Paris speaks volumes of her art of combining couture with sportswear.

For the round-first match against Germany’s Laura Siegemund on Tuesday, May 26, Osaka appeared on the clay court in a custom-tailored all-black outfit designed by Swiss couturier Kevin Germannier.

The dress is custom designed using Osaka’s previous competition gear, Germannier crafted a sleeveless lace-up top with delicate beading and a tumbling, semi-sheer pleated skirt made from the inner lining of one of Osaka’s jackets.

After entering in her dazzling outfit, Osaka changed out the designed look, revealing a sparkly Nike kit that featured a brown skirt set showing a peplum top and ruffled, two-tiered skirt, both detailed with vertical rows coated in gold sequins.

Osaka after the match said a word about her glittering couture, saying, “Honestly, it’s very couture. Funny enough, I feel like…you know the Eiffel Tower at night when it’s sparkly? I kinnda think I look like that a little bit.”

Osaka’s French Open appearance look is just one of the dazzling fashion statements she has made just this year.

At the 2026 Met Gala early this month, Osaka moved up the iconic steps at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a stunning white coat dress and a pairing headpiece dressed in crimson-colored feathers.

Osaka crushed Siegemund by 6-3, 7-6 (3) to move to the second round at Roland Garros.

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