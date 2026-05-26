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Will Lionel Messi play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Messi’s world cup participation in doubt after injury scare
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 26, 2026

Will Lionel Messi play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup?
Will Lionel Messi play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Weeks before Argentina is set to start its title defence at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, captain Lionel Messi has sparked global concern after leaving an MLS match with an apparent hamstring issue.

The 38-year-old Inter Miami star asked for the substitution in the 73rd minute of Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Union, visibly clutching the back of his left leg before heading straight to the locker room.

Although the manager of Inter Miami, Guillermo Hoyos, brushed off the event as a simple precaution, the spectacle of the icon leaving the field has sent ripples throughout the world of football.

Despite being chosen for Argentina’s provisional team of 55 players, Messi has yet to confirm his participation in the tournament. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has clearly indicated that he would participate in the competition provided he remains fully fit.

Hoyos said after the match: “As far as I know, we don’t have a report on that yet. But we will have one shortly.”

The team will be completing its World Cup roster for next week, with matches against Honduras (June 6) and Iceland (June 9) before taking part in the first match against Algeria (June 16).

If Messi recovers and participates in the World Cup, it will make an all-time record-breaking sixth World Cup appearance. However, uncertainty now surrounds Argentina’s most irreplaceable player. 

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