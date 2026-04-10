Majority endorses Pakistan's mediation efforts in US-Iran crisis: survey

US President Donald Trump and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attend a world leaders summit in Egypt during October on ending the Gaza war. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: A snap survey by Gallup Pakistan indicates that a large majority of respondents are aware of Pakistan’s role in brokering a temporary ceasefire in the US-Israel-Iran conflict, with strong backing for the effort and optimism about its possible outcomes, The News reported.

According to the findings, as many as 93% of respondents approved Pakistan’s mediation while 88% respondents said Pakistan should actively mediate in global conflicts. Furthermore, as many as 80% of respondents believed the ceasefire is likely to lead to lasting peace.

The survey found near unanimous public support for Pakistan’s involvement in mediation. An overwhelming 93% of respondents expressed approval of Pakistan playing a mediating role in the conflict, including 72% who said they “strongly approve”. Only a very small minority expressed disapproval. The survey notes that this level of support represents a rare and strong national consensus on Pakistan’s foreign policy direction.

When asked about Pakistan’s broader role in international conflicts, the majority of respondents favoured a proactive approach. As many as 88% of the respondents said Pakistan should actively mediate in global conflicts. Only 5% preferred that the country remain neutral. A mere 3% supported taking sides. These responses indicate strong public backing for an active and constructive international posture, with most Pakistanis favouring diplomacy and engagement over neutrality or alignment.

The survey also highlights widespread optimism regarding the potential outcomes of the ceasefire initiative. As many as 80% of respondents believed the ceasefire is likely to lead to lasting peace. This includes 44% who consider it “very likely”. The findings point to a generally positive public outlook on Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts and their potential to contribute to stability in a volatile international environment.

The survey also found more than eight in 10 Pakistanis (82%) reported awareness of Pakistan’s efforts to arrange a temporary ceasefire. Nearly half of the respondents (46%) said they had heard “a great deal” about these efforts, while only 14% indicated no awareness at all.

Gallup Pakistan said the results reflect strong public engagement with Pakistan’s evolving diplomatic role on the global stage.