Jamie Ding triumphs again—check his 'Jeopardy!' leaderboard standing

The Michigan native Jamie Ding does it again.

'Jeopardy!' Contestant Jamie Ding came from behind in Wednesday’s episode, winning the Final Jeopardy! round to secure his earnings for a 19th-day winning streak.

He is No. 7 on the list of highest winnings from regular-season play.

Who is Jamie Ding?

Jamie Ding, a Lawrence, New Jersey native now shares seventh place in most games winning streaks.

On the latest episode aired on Thursday, April 9, Ding clinched $33,027, bringing his total earnings to $572,600, which earned him the sixth spot on the Jeopardy! Regular season money list.

For the unversed, 'Jeopardy!' Is a quiz based American game show where contestants get answers and must respond with the question with a 5-second time after the buzzer.

And in the Final Jeopardy round, lasting for 30 seconds to pen down the answers.

In total, the Detroit native has answered a total of 649 questions with spot-on answers and 46 incorrectly.

Leaderboard for most winning streaks of Jeopardy! revealed

1. Ken Jennings, 74 games, 2004

2. Amy Schneider, 40 games, 2022

3. Matt Amodio, 38 games, 2021

4. James Holzhauer, 32 games, 2019

5. Mattea Roach, 23 games, 2022

6. Cris Pannullo, 21 games, 2022

7. Jamie Ding, 20 games, current

8. Julia Collins, 20 games, 2014

9. Jason Zuffranieri, 19 games, 2019