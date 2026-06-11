YouTube brings back private messaging with strict age, invite-only rules

YouTube rolls out direct messaging feature again after seven years of shutting down its previous private chat feature.

The platform announced on Thursday, June 11, that in-app messaging will only be available to users aged 18 or older in the U.S. and other global regions.

The messaging feature was introduced in 2017 and continued in 2019 to foster public conversations.

To enable DMs on YouTube, users need to verify their age. Additionally, the feature works on an invite-only basis.

Start a chat through:

Tap the “Message” icon at the top right of the YouTube app.

Generate an invitation link.

Share it on any other messaging platform.

The recipient can then accept or decline the chat request.

YouTube says the reintroduction of this feature is based on a “top feature request” from the community, as users want to share relatable videos with friends and family without leaving the app.

The company stated: “Whether it’s a new music video, a helpful tutorial, or a funny Short, this update will give users a new way to share right where they’re watching.”

To enforce user protection, community guidelines are applicable to all shared content and messages. The feature is not available in the U.S., with plans to expand the feature further soon.