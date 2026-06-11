Super El Niño is officially here: What to expect next?

Published June 11, 2026
Federal forecasters confirmed Thursday, June 11, that El Niño has officially arrived in the tropical Pacific.
Experts confirm that there are very high chances of its strengthening into a rare “Super” El Niño, surpassing the record of the strongest on record since 1950.
Considering the current situation, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Centre (CPC) has issued a new advisory announcing that sea surface temperatures are expected to rise above average across the central and eastern Pacific.
The agency confirmed that there are 63% chances that this El Niño will reach “very strong” status between November and January, potentially causing global weather disruption.
With rising sea temperature, the Pacific Ocean is expected to have an above-average number of intense hurricanes. However, for the Atlantic coast, El Niño will tear apart many tropical storms, leading to a below-average hurricane season for Florida and the East Coast.
Drought and heatwaves are expected across Australia, Indonesia, and India over the coming months, raising concerns about wildfires and crop failure.