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Kharg Island explained: Why it matters and how it could shake oil prices

Any disruption to operations on the island could affect global energy supplies
By
Abu Huraira
|

Published June 11, 2026

Kharg Island explained: Why it matters and how it could shake oil prices
Kharg Island explained: Why it matters and how it could shake oil prices

Iran’s Kharg Island has come under the global spotlight after the U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to seize the strategic oil hub amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran.

The key strategic location in Islamic Republic is located 20 miles off Iran’s northern coast in the Persian Gulf. The island, one of the most important economic hubs of the Persian nation, handles around 90% of the country’s oil exports and is considered the backbone of its oil export economy.

Trump said the United States could take control of Kharg Island as part of a broader effort to gain leverage over Iran’s energy sector. 

The 47th POTUS described the island as a key target and suggested that Washington has several options regarding its future.

The small island hosts massive oil storage facilities, pipelines and export terminals that allow Iran to load crude oil onto tankers bound for international markets. 

Deep-water access enables some of the world's largest oil tankers to dock at the facility, helping Iran ship millions of barrels of crude oil every day.

Kharg Island's importance extends beyond Iran. Any disruption to operations on the island could affect global energy supplies and place upward pressure on international oil prices. 

Energy analysts have repeatedly described the island as the beating heart of Iran’s oil industry because the majority of the country's petroleum exports pass through the facility.

The island has remained a major focus throughout the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran. Earlier this year, U.S. forces reportedly targeted military facilities on Kharg Island while avoiding its oil infrastructure. 

The 79-year-old American president later warned that the island’s energy facilities could also become targets if negotiations with Tehran fail.

Experts have warned that any attempt to seize or occupy Kharg Island could trigger significant regional tensions and disrupt global oil markets. 

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