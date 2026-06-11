Pentagon locked down after hazardous material incident under mysterious circumstances

Multiple floors and corridors of the United States Department of Defense building, also known as the Pentagon, have been put under lockdown after a hazardous material in the air was detected.

The Pentagon confirmed that an issue with the air quality was detected and precautionary measures were taken as the matter remains under investigation.

DoD spokesperson Sean Parnell said: “The Department is executing standard protection protocols, including a shelter in place order for the affected area.”

The incident was reported Thursday, prompting authorities to put response teams in place to support the building occupants if the need arises.

Reports reveal the personnel wearing gas masks and full protective gear were heading to the building.

It remains unclear how the air quality in the building got affected or what hazardous material was detected as the details have been kept tightly under wraps.

Both the Fire Department and Pentagon Force Protection Agency’s hazardous material responding team was responding to what they described as a “hazardous materials incident.”

According to two sources familiar with the situation:

Floors 2 through 5 of the Pentagon complex have been placed under lockdown.

The lockdown specifically affects corridors 4 through 7 within those floors.

The restriction applies to the affected internal sections of the building only.

Movement in and out of these corridors has been temporarily suspended.

The lockdown was implemented as part of an ongoing hazardous materials response inside the Pentagon.

Other areas of the building remain under separate security monitoring and precautionary protocols.

The Pentagon officials urged the building residents not to interpret the activities happening inside the building.