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Brazil World Cup street art returns as football fever grips Rio de Janeiro

The World Cup is scheduled from June 11 to July 19, 2026
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 12, 2026

Brazil World Cup street art returns as football fever grips Rio de Janeiro
Brazil World Cup street art returns as football fever grips Rio de Janeiro

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicked off in Mexico City with a comfortable win for the co-host nation against South Africa, the sports craze is reaching all parts of the world.

Brazilian streets are witnessing the return of World Cup street art as football fever grips Rio De Janeiro and fans paint portraits of their favourite superstars. 

Two neighbourhoods, Tijuca and Saude, have turned green and yellow amid hopes that the five-time World Champions would bring the Cup once again this year.

To support Brazil’s national teams, the residents of Rio have filled streets with open-air murals in green and yellow.

In addition to expressing support for the team, these paintings also express national unity. It is a historical tradition in the Brazilian city to paint the streets ahead of a global tournament. This year’s ritual follows the custom of bringing the neighbours together.

As Brazil chases the World Cup crown for yet another time, the murals serve to keep the football craze alive in the city.

Brazilian 26-man squad for FIFA World Cup campaign:

Goalkeepers

  • Alisson
  • Ederson
  • Weverton

Defenders

  • Alex Sandro
  • Bremer
  • Danilo
  • Douglas Santos
  • Gabriel Magalhees
  • Ibanez
  • Leo Pereira
  • Marquinhos
  • Wesley

Midfielders

  • Bruno Guimaraes
  • Casemiro
  • Danilo Santos
  • Fabinho
  • Lucas Paqueta

Forwards

  • Endrick
  • Gabriel Martinelli
  • Igor Thiago
  • Luiz Henrique
  • Matheus Cunha
  • Neymar Junior
  • Raphinha
  • Rayan
  • Vinicius Junior

The South American country is placed in Group C alongside Morocco, Haiti and Scotland. It is set to play its first match on Sunday, June 14, 2026. 

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