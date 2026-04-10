Local holiday in Islamabad, Rawalpindi extended till April 11

A beautiful view of clouds from Faisal Avenue after rain in the Federal Capital. — Online

The district administrations of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have extended local holidays in the twin cities till April 11 ahead of the arrival of the US and Iranian delegations for peace talks in Islamabad.

Authorities in Rawalpindi and Islamabad had announced local holiday in twin cities on April 9 and 10, ordering the closure of all schools and offices during the two-day period.

In a post on the social media platform X earlier today, Islamabad Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Nawaz Memon said: “The district administration of Islamabad has declared Saturday, 11th April 2026, as a local holiday within the revenue limits of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

"However, all essential services, including MCI, CDA, ICT Administration, ICT Police, IESCO, SNGPL, and hospitals, will remain fully operational to ensure uninterrupted public facilitation,” the notification shared by Islamabad DC stated.

“Citizens are advised to plan their activities accordingly. Thank you,” he said.

Separately, a notification issued by Rawalpindi DC Hassan Waqar Cheema announced a local holiday in the territorial jurisdiction of Rawalpindi on April 11.

Islamabad talks

Pakistan is pressing ahead with its preparations for high-stakes talks between the United States and Iran in Islamabad, expected to focus on extending the fragile two-week ceasefire into a lasting peace.

US Vice President JD Vance departed for Islamabad earlier today, leading an American delegation for talks with representatives from Iran.

Chairing a meeting to review security and administrative preparations for the talks in the federal capital, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed authorities to ensure foolproof security and exceptional hospitality for all visiting foreign guests.

The high-level meeting decided that the Red Zone will be completely sealed during the talks, with entry restricted only to authorised individuals.

The war in the Middle East began on February 28 when the US and Israel launched coordinated strikes that assassinated Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and struck Iran's military and nuclear infrastructure, killing more than 2,000 people in five weeks.

In its response, Tehran effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route, along with strikes against Israel and US bases across the Gulf region.

The hostilities between the US and Iran ended on April 8 when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the two-week ceasefire.