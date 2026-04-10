YouTube Premium subscribers to pay up to $4 more per month starting June

YouTube has announced an increase in the total number of premium subscriptions after three years.

The price hike will be applicable to all U.S. plans from June 2026.

The Google-owned platform has announced a $2 increase in its individual plan, raising it to $15.99 per month. While the family plan has risen to $26.99 having $4 increase.

The most affordable plan, Premium Lite tier, is now available at $8.99, up from $7.99.

Additionally, YouTube Music subscriptions have been increased to $11.99.

To justify the price hike, the company cited that they need to “continue delivering a high-quality experience that supports creators and artists on YouTube.”

YouTube also addressed the viral claims of unskippable 90-secondas app, stating: “YouTube does not have a 90-second non-skippable ad format. This is not something we are testing right now.”

A similar trend of price hike has been observed by competitors like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and Spotify.

The streaming giant raised its premium prices back in July 2023, when the service had amassed 125 million subscribers worldwide.