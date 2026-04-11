 
Geo News

Wyndham Clark Masters 2026: Score, recap, how he got back in contention

Wyndham Clark roars back into Masters contention after brutal year

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 11, 2026

Wyndham Clark Masters 2026: Score, recap, how he got back in contention
Wyndham Clark Masters 2026: Score, recap, how he got back in contention 

Wyndham Clark has been struggling since the Masters last year. But a brilliant second-round 68 on Friday, April 10, has him right back in the hunt for a green jacket.

The 32-year-old fired three birdies in a row on holes 2,3, and 4. He also added two additional birdies on holes 15 and 16.

Now, he is at 4-under for the tournament.

Last year, his ranking dropped from No. 10 to NO. 78. The 2023 U.S. Champion couldn’t secure any victory since last year’s Masters.

Clark also faced some hurdles off the course. After missing the cut at last year’s U.S. Open, he got frustrated and got involved in an explosive incident in the Oakmont clubhouse.

Later, he apologised for the incident.

After his round, Clark said, “Obviously, last year has been kind of tough golf for me. But I think it’s really helped me mentally to be patient. Everything off the course is good. Everything relationship-wise is good.”

“There’s nothing to worry about other than hitting golf balls,” he added.

On Saturday, April 11, Clark is set to be in one of the final pairings. 

YouTube Premium subscribers to pay up to $4 more per month starting June
YouTube Premium subscribers to pay up to $4 more per month starting June
Artemis II capsule's heat shield may fail, with no Plan B from NASA
Artemis II capsule's heat shield may fail, with no Plan B from NASA
Ukraine's Shahed drone interceptors secure critical fuel deals with Gulf states
Ukraine's Shahed drone interceptors secure critical fuel deals with Gulf states
Who is Adam Back? New investigations allege him as Bitcoin founder Satoshi Nakamoto
Who is Adam Back? New investigations allege him as Bitcoin founder Satoshi Nakamoto
Fleetwood Mac's Mick Fleetwood marries Elizabeth Jordan in 5th wedding
Fleetwood Mac's Mick Fleetwood marries Elizabeth Jordan in 5th wedding
Student loan forgiveness 2026: Here's everything borrowers must know about 30-year repayment
Student loan forgiveness 2026: Here's everything borrowers must know about 30-year repayment
Jamie Ding triumphs again—check his 'Jeopardy!' leaderboard standing video
Jamie Ding triumphs again—check his 'Jeopardy!' leaderboard standing
China supercomputer hacked: Here's everything to know about hackers ‘Flaming China'
China supercomputer hacked: Here's everything to know about hackers ‘Flaming China'