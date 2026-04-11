Joe Jonas joins Teddy Swims at Coachella 2026 with Jonas Brothers duet

Coachella 2026 delivered one of its most memorable surprises when Joe Jonas stepped onto the main stage to join Teddy Swims for a heartfelt rendition of the Jonas Brothers’ 2007 ballad, When You Look Me In The Eyes.

The duet fused Joe’s familiar rasp with Swims’ soulful grit, creating a performance that instantly became a centerpiece of Weekend 1.

The set had already been a showcase for Swims’ versatility, with tracks like The Door drawing rapturous applause.

But Nick Jonas’ brother's arrival shifted the energy into pure nostalgia, reminding fans of the Jonas Brothers’ early era while simultaneously elevating Swims’ profile as a crossover artist capable of commanding the Coachella spotlight.

Earlier in the night, Swims stunned audiences again by bringing out Vanessa Carlton for a soaring performance of A Thousand Miles.

The double surprise cemented his set as one of the festival’s most talked-about, with clips of both collaborations flooding social media within minutes.

The fan reaction was immediate and electric.

Netizens poured raw emotion into their posts: “Oh wow,” wrote one X (formerly Twitter) user.

“WTFFFFF MY MAN,” exclaimed second user

“I’m crying,” admitted another fan.

For Sophie Turner’s ex, it was a nostalgic nod to his roots; for Swims, a career-defining moment that positioned him firmly in the mainstream conversation.