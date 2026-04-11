Niall Horan extends Dublin run after overwhelming fan response

Niall Horan is expanding the first leg of his upcoming Dinner Party Live on Tour.

Giving fans one more chance to see him live, the former One Direction band member added one more show.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Friday, April 10, the Slow Hands hitmaker announced a fourth and final concert at Dublin's 3Arena.

With the addition of the new date due to phenomenal demand, the Irish musician will perform four nights at the 3Arena on the following dates.

Monday, 9 November

Tuesday, 10 November

Thursday, 12 November

Friday, 13 November (New/Final Show)

Following the Dublin residency, the tour will conclude its UK and European leg with performances at Belfast's SSE Arena on November 15 and 16.

This is not the first time the 32-year-old singer has added a show. Originally he announced a two night show in the Capital of the Republic of Ireland.

However, due to overwhelming response, he had already added an extra November 12 show earlier this month.

The Dublin dates form part of the first leg of Dinner Party Live On Tour, with the Mullingar native also announcing last week that his fourth album, Dinner Party, will be released on June 5.

Following the album’s release, the tour will commence on September 22.

Dinner Party is the first solo project from Niall since his 2023 album, The Show.