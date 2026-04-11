John Legend's top 3 shines on 'The Voice'

John Legend is having a full-circle moment on The Voice, and honestly, he saw it coming from day one.

During a roundtable on April 9, the Grammy winner casually dropped what fans are now calling a flex: “I just looked at my notes, and these three were my top three after the blinds, just so you know,” he said about KJ Willis, Syd Millevoi and Lucas West. “That's major.”

Not that he’s always right – but this time? Pretty much.

“That doesn't always stay the case. Some people, they show me something different later in the competition,” he added.

“But I could just tell from these three artists' performances in the blinds that they were all special, and it makes sense that they're in this place that they are now.”

Translation: he clocked the stars early.

Now, with all three singers heading into the semi-finals, Legend is not holding back his pride.

“Each of them is such a talented artist,” he said. “They're all so gifted as vocalists, as performers, and they bring something distinct to the competition. I couldn't have picked three better representatives for Team Legend going into the top nine.”

Meanwhile, the contestants are learning fast – and under pressure. Millevoi summed it up best: “You forget a lot of things during the course of this competition just because it's such a high-stress situation, but being yourself… So, remembering your individuality at the end of the day.”

Legend doubled down with a mic-drop moment: “Being you is your superpower because no one else can be you. You are a unique brew of experiences... that's your superpower.”

Catch the semi-finals on April 13 – where Legend’s instincts will be put to ultimate test.