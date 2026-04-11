Meghan Markle erupts over Prince Harry's latest secret: ‘fuming'

Meghan Markle is reportedly avoiding dropping anymore bombshells in public but that has not held her back from gushing over the loving relationship she shared with her husband Prince Harry.

The two have endearments for one another but with new revelations that came out during a lawsuit, Meghan was left particularly peeved about a blast from the past.

Meghan, who proudly refers to her husband Harry as ‘H’ was not happy to find out that she wasn’t the only one calling him that.

Harry’s phone hacking case against the Daily Mail publisher, which is awaiting its verdict, unearthed Facebook messages that he sent to journalist Charlotte Griffiths. The two appeared cosy in their chat as Harry called Charlotte “sugar” and “missed their movie snuggles”.

The messages were from around 2011, which was a long time ago, and it is not something Meghan should be worried about.

However, there is one thing that is bothering her, which she is apparently having a hard time coming to terms with, sources have claimed.

“What may also peeve Meghan is the fact that Harry initially introduced himself on a message to Charlotte as ‘H’ – the nickname she has publicly called him several times, most likely believing it to be a pet name between them,” an insider told Closer.

“All these text messages that just got dredged up didn’t help matters, either,” they added. “Even though it all happened before Harry even met Meghan, everyone knows she didn't take it well and it’s made for some very uncomfortable conversations, to say the least.”