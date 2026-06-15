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King Charles gets alarming health update amid cancer treatment

Shocking news reaches King Charles home: Monarch warned of 'harmful' side effects
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 15, 2026

Alarming health update reaches King Charles home: Harmful
Alarming health update reaches King Charles home: 'Harmful'

King Charles has been alerted about a serious health crisis in a new statement.

Many UK households, including the royal family's palaces, have wood-burning fires indoors; however, this practice is now linked to life-threatening diseases.

According to Global Action Plan, a sustainable future charity, it has been asking to ban wood-burning inside houses to prevent health scares.

Not only that, but domestic wood-burning fires are also becoming a source of pollution, especially in the climate crisis.

King Charles is one of the millions of people being warned about a simple at-home practice that's been linked to "respiratory and heart diseases and cancer". Global Action Plan is a sustainable future charity that is calling for a ban on wood-burning fires inside homes.

Open fireplaces are commonplace in most royal residences. While the current UK guidelines approve the burning of wood under certain regulations, campaigners are pushing for an all-out ban due to its harmful effects.

Global Action Plan's website is shared. "In the UK, domestic burning is a significant contributor to outdoor air pollution, as the largest source of PM2.5 pollution (27%), one of the most harmful air pollutants.

"It's also a problem inside as homes with a log burner have, on average, three times higher levels of PM2.5 than those without. Exposure to PM2.5 and domestic burning fumes has been linked to respiratory and heart diseases and cancer."

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