Indian media in hot water over 'propaganda' claims amid Pakistan-hosted peace talks

Screengrab of an Indian TV channel discrediting the ceasefire efforts being held in Islamabad between the US and Iran, April 11, 2026. — X/@RanaAyyub

As global attention remains fixed on Pakistan-hosted negotiations between the United States and Iran, some Indian media outlets have come under heavy criticism for promoting what observers describe as propaganda claims instead of acknowledging Islamabad’s diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions.

Iranian delegation, led by Parliament Speaker Baqer Ghalibaf, and the US delegation, led by Vice President JD Vance, arrived in Pakistan for peace talks. The negotiations follow a two-week ceasefire announced by President Trump after weeks of conflict that saw US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

Indian TV channels, influenced by the country’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, continued to push narratives critical of Islamabad, drawing widespread backlash and embarrassment.

However, that portrayal of the image appears to have gained little traction. Officials in New Delhi have looked on warily as President Donald Trump and top officials around the world broadly welcomed Islamabad's diplomatic role, backing its efforts to de-escalate tensions and facilitate negotiations aimed at achieving lasting peace.

Short video clips circulating online show Indian anchors being rebuked by foreign analysts and diplomats, with such moments going viral across social media platforms.

In one such instance, controversial anchor Arnab Goswami questioned China-based international affairs expert Victor Gao about developments related to the ceasefire.

Responding to the query, Gao began by crediting Pakistan for facilitating the negotiations and creating an environment conducive to dialogue. However, his remarks unsettled the anchor, who interrupted him before he could elaborate further.

A similar report was aired by India Today, wherein the anchor — while quoting Israeli sources — can be heard saying that Vice President Vance will not reach Pakistan and he will divert his plane in the middle and go back to the US.

In another widely shared exchange, a US diplomat, Jeffrey Gunter, firmly rejected concerns raised by an Indian anchor regarding the safety of US Vice President JD Vance during his visit to Pakistan.

India's Times Now anchor, Madhavdas G, claimed that President Trump was “actually scared” about Vice President Vance’s personal security inside Pakistan.

Gunter reminded the panel that such baseless speculation turned serious diplomatic matters into an embarrassing "Pakistan-versus-India circus".

“This is Times Now, one of the most esteemed stations in all of India, and you all look like a bunch of school children right now squabbling over things,” Gunter said.

He continued, “I feel like the school teacher about to discipline each and every one of you,” warning that he would put the panel “in the corner” with “a hat on you in detention for 30 minutes.”

He added that dragging the issue into a bilateral dispute was inappropriate and reflected poorly on the seriousness of the matter.