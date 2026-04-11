Who has taken over as exec producer of 'This Week' after ABC announces major shake-up

ABC News announced a major shake-up, replacing the captain of its flagship Sunday program, This Week with Stephanopoulos.

The network named Jon Schlosberg to lead the show as its executive producer.

The network's Washington Bureau Chief Rick Klein welcomed Schlosberg onboarding.

In a statement he said, "Jon Schlosberg has been named executive producer of This Week with George Stephanopoulos."

Klein added, "His sharp political instincts, deep experience in linear as well as streaming television, and proven ability to build winning teams make him exactly the right person to lead 'This Week' into its next chapter."

Schlosberg is set to take over the role starting May 6, 2026.

For the unversed, This Week has been the flagship Sunday political roundup program for its fifth season, co-anchored by George Stephanopoulos, Martha Raddatz, and Jonathan Karl.

Schlosberg, who has been credited with revamping the network’s digital presence is now set to embark on a journey to lead ABC News’s top political program.

Earlier, Schlosberg had spent five years as senior producer of Prime with Linsey Davis, ABC News Live’s digital streaming newscast.

He will be calling the shots as the executive producer of the buzzing show with anchors Stephanopoulos, Martha Raddatz and Jonathan Karl.

Who is Jon Schlosberg?

Schlosberg joined the network in 2018 as a producer and was instrumental in launching Newtwork’s 24/7 streaming platform, ABC News Live.

Before that, he worked at the network's local stations in San Francisco, LGO-TV and WVUE-TV in New Orleans.

His experience at the network ranges from election programming and presidential debates to major international conflicts, including the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Schlosberg has also been honored with major industry accolades that include a duPont-Columbia Award, an Emmy and an Edward R. Murrow Award.