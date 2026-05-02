Where to watch 2026 Kentucky Derby: TV, streaming platform details

The 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 2, 2026.

The horse race will take place at Churchill Downs, starting at 6:57 p.m. ET.

To watch the Kentucky Derby, fans have multiple options.

TV broadcast information

NBC will cover the event live, starting the coverage from 2:30 p.m. ET. The network will air the full race day buildup leading to the main event.

Streaming Options

To stream, fans can check Peacock, NBC’s streaming platform. The stream will start at noon ET. In addition to NBC, live streams will also be available on ESPN+, Golf Channel, and Paramount.

Full Race Schedule

Churchill Downs will host seven graded stakes before the Derby:

Race 4, Derby City Distaff (G1), 12:38 p.m.



Race 5, Twin Spires Turf Sprint (G2), 1:12 p.m.



Race 7, Longines Churchill Distaff Turf Mile (G2), 2:38 p.m.



Race 8, Pat Day Mile (G2), 3:23 p.m.



Race 9, American Turf (G1), 4:06 p.m.



Race 10, Churchill Downs (G1), 4:50 p.m.



Race 11, Bourbon Turf Classic (G1), 5:39 p.m.



Race 12, Kentucky Derby (G1), 6:57 p.m.



This year’s Derby will have a field of 19 horses, as a result of one horse getting scratched because of an infection on its leg. This year’s derby favourites are Renegade at the price of 4-1 and So Happy, who recently won the Santa Anita Derby.