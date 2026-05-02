Where to watch 2026 Kentucky Derby: TV, streaming platform details 

Published May 02, 2026
The 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 2, 2026.
The horse race will take place at Churchill Downs, starting at 6:57 p.m. ET.
To watch the Kentucky Derby, fans have multiple options.
NBC will cover the event live, starting the coverage from 2:30 p.m. ET. The network will air the full race day buildup leading to the main event.
To stream, fans can check Peacock, NBC’s streaming platform. The stream will start at noon ET. In addition to NBC, live streams will also be available on ESPN+, Golf Channel, and Paramount.
Churchill Downs will host seven graded stakes before the Derby:
This year’s Derby will have a field of 19 horses, as a result of one horse getting scratched because of an infection on its leg. This year’s derby favourites are Renegade at the price of 4-1 and So Happy, who recently won the Santa Anita Derby.