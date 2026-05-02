 
Geo News

Where to watch 2026 Kentucky Derby: TV, streaming platform details

Kentucky Derby is scheduled for May 2, 2026

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 02, 2026

Where to watch 2026 Kentucky Derby: TV, streaming platform details
Where to watch 2026 Kentucky Derby: TV, streaming platform details 

The 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 2, 2026.

The horse race will take place at Churchill Downs, starting at 6:57 p.m. ET.

To watch the Kentucky Derby, fans have multiple options.

TV broadcast information

NBC will cover the event live, starting the coverage from 2:30 p.m. ET. The network will air the full race day buildup leading to the main event.

Streaming Options

To stream, fans can check Peacock, NBC’s streaming platform. The stream will start at noon ET. In addition to NBC, live streams will also be available on ESPN+, Golf Channel, and Paramount.

Full Race Schedule

Churchill Downs will host seven graded stakes before the Derby:

  • Race 4, Derby City Distaff (G1), 12:38 p.m.
  • Race 5, Twin Spires Turf Sprint (G2), 1:12 p.m.
  • Race 7, Longines Churchill Distaff Turf Mile (G2), 2:38 p.m.
  • Race 8, Pat Day Mile (G2), 3:23 p.m.
  • Race 9, American Turf (G1), 4:06 p.m.
  • Race 10, Churchill Downs (G1), 4:50 p.m.
  • Race 11, Bourbon Turf Classic (G1), 5:39 p.m.
  • Race 12, Kentucky Derby (G1), 6:57 p.m.

This year’s Derby will have a field of 19 horses, as a result of one horse getting scratched because of an infection on its leg. This year’s derby favourites are Renegade at the price of 4-1 and So Happy, who recently won the Santa Anita Derby.

Spirit Airlines shuts down, cancels all-flights: what happens to stranded passengers now?
Spirit Airlines shuts down, cancels all-flights: what happens to stranded passengers now?
Elon Musk warns of ‘apocalyptic' AI risks in OpenAI trial
Elon Musk warns of ‘apocalyptic' AI risks in OpenAI trial
Alex Zanardi, Italian trailblazer: former F1 driver, Paralympic champion, dies aged 59
Alex Zanardi, Italian trailblazer: former F1 driver, Paralympic champion, dies aged 59
Lakers' 27-3 surge burries Rockets, sets up blockbuster clash against NBA-best Thunder
Lakers' 27-3 surge burries Rockets, sets up blockbuster clash against NBA-best Thunder
Luka Doncic's latest recovery status: when will Lakers star return in NBA playoffs?
Luka Doncic's latest recovery status: when will Lakers star return in NBA playoffs?
Met Gala 2026: Who's attending, who's banned? See full list
Met Gala 2026: Who's attending, who's banned? See full list
SpaceX Starship's real cost revealed: How much Musk has spent to send humans to Mars
SpaceX Starship's real cost revealed: How much Musk has spent to send humans to Mars
Coachella 2027 advance passes on sales now: How to secure tickets?
Coachella 2027 advance passes on sales now: How to secure tickets?