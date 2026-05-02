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National matcha day 2026: Why Gen Z can't get enough of green tea powder?

Matcha is extracted from 'Camellia sinensis' plant which is common in Japan

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 02, 2026

National matcha day 2026: Why Gen Z can&apos;t get enough of green tea powder?
National matcha day 2026: Why Gen Z can’t get enough of green tea powder?

National Matcha Day is to be celebrated on May 2 every year.

The viral green tea has its roots in Japan, which is particularly famous among Gen Z.

Launched by Jade Leaf Matcha in 2022, it is commemorated on May 2 to coincide with the “Hachiju Hachiya”, which marks the start of the optimal harvesting season for high-quality tea leaves.

Matcha is derived from the Camellia sinensis plant, more specifically, its leaves that are young, delicate, and grown under shaded conditions. All types of tea originate from the same plant, but matcha differs in that its leaves undergo special processing to form a powder.

Why is Gen Z hooked?

Although matcha is not new, it has recently gained immense popularity among Gen Z, becoming a staple in daily routines. From daily matcha runs to everyday items and accessories drenched in its signature green hue, matcha has become a defining element of modern aesthetics.

Health benefits of Matcha

Matcha contains high levels of epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), which is an antioxidant said to protect against oxidative stress, reduce LDL cholesterol for improved heart health, and increase metabolism. Studies have also shown anti-tumour benefits under laboratory conditions.

Important Considerations

It is advised that people take matcha in moderate amounts because of its caffeine levels. Excessive heating may compromise its antioxidant properties, and when consumed with milk from cows, the nutrients may not be absorbed. While there are plenty of potential benefits to be derived, more human studies are required to prove their efficacy.

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