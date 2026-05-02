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Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods exit WWE days after Wrestlemania 42

Many former WWE superstars have already made a career in AEW

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 02, 2026

Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods exit WWE days after Wrestlemania 42
Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods exit WWE days after Wrestlemania 42

WWE superstars Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have parted ways with the wrestling entertainment company, marking an end to the most successful tag team in the promotion’s history.

The New Day, which debuted in 2014, consisted of three Black men, Big-E, Kofi and Xavier and reigned WWE as 13-time tag-team champions.

They also have the most SmackDown tag team title reigns (7) and the longest Raw tag team title reign (483 days).

Kingston and Xavier were part of the roster before they joined up in The New Day.

Kingston signed a 20-year deal with WWE and debuted on the main roster in 2008. He's a former WWE champion with four intercontinental and three United States title reigns.

Big-E’s in-ring career already ended in 2022 when he suffered a broken neck injury.

According to professional wrestling journalists Sean Ross Sapp and Cory Hays, the mutually agreed departure comes a week after WWE cut more than a dozen wrestlers from its roster.

WWE talent releases

  • Aleister Black
  • Zelina Vega
  • Bo Dallas
  • Kairi Sane
  • Nikki Cross
  • Joe Gacy
  • Dexter Lumis
  • Erick Rowan
  • Motor City Machine Guns
  • Apollo Crews
  • Santos Escobar
  • Zoey Stark
  • Alba Fyre
  • Andre Chase
  • Dante Chen

It remains unclear whether the duo will sign with rival promotions such as All Elite Wrestling. 

Many former WWE superstars have already made a career in AEW, including Jon Moxley (formerly Dean Ambrose) and Samoa Joe.

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