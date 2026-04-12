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Timothee Chalamet goes incognito to join Kylie Jenner at Coachella

Timothee Chalamet celebrates Coachella date with Kylie Jenner

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 12, 2026

Timothee Chalamet goes incognito to join Kylie Jenner at Coachella
Timothee Chalamet celebrates Coachella date with Kylie Jenner 

Timothee Chalamet broke cover after the Oscars and joined his girlfriend Kylie Jenner at Coachella 2026.

The 30-year-old actor went incognito at the music festival as he tied a scarf around his face and wore a hat, while Jenner, 28, had been openly posting on social media about her excitement for the weekend. 

While the Dune star managed to get by unrecognised, fans noticed him in the pictures from Justin Bieber's headlining set as he stood next to the makeup mogul. 

Chalamet and Jenner seem to have built their Coachella tradition, as they attended the festival in 2025 as well, and were packing on PDA in the pictures. 

This comes after the Call Me By Your Name actor was under controversy around the Oscars last month, as he made a disrespectful joke about ballet and opera. 

Many artists and ballet and opera organisations criticised Chalamet for his comments, but he did not address the backlash.  

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