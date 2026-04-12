Offset returns to stage on a wheelchair one week after shooting

Cardi B's estranged husband rises from his wheelchair to perform

Offset is back on stage a week after he was shot in Florida.

On Saturday, April 11, the former Migos rapper shared a short clip of his comeback on his Instagram, although it’s unclear where the performance took place. In the video, Offset is seen in a wheelchair, only to effortlessly stand up before he begins singing. Another clip shows him bopping on stage as the crowd sings along.

“REAL LOVE,” read the post’s caption.

The surprise performance proves that Offset, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, is well on his way to recovery after he was shot and hospitalised on Monday, April 6. Rapper Lil Tjay was subsequently arrested in connection with the incident, though he was released on a $500 bail.

Offset, the estranged husband of Cardi B, hinted at his comeback in an Instagram update two days prior.

“Thank you to everyone who’s checked in on me and showed me love! I’m good…. But I’m planning to be better!” he wrote. “I’m focused on my family, my recovery, and getting back to the music… realizing that life is made up of quiet wins and loud losses… Life’s a gamble and I’m still playing to win.”