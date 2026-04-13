Lauren Sánchez, Jeff Bezos drop bombshell baby news

Lauren Sánchez has revealed she is eager to have a baby with her husband, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, admitting she would welcome a new addition to their family as soon as "tomorrow".

The 56-year-old former journalist shared her enthusiasm for expanding their household in a recent interview with the New York Times, telling the writer she would absolutely have another child right away.

While her comments sparked immediate excitement, a spokesperson later clarified that Sánchez is not currently expecting a child with Bezos, who is 62.

The couple, who tied the knot in a star-studded Venice ceremony in June 2025, are already part of a large blended family.

Sánchez has three children from her previous relationships: 25-year-old Nikko, whom she shares with former NFL star Tony Gonzales, and two teenagers, Evan and Ella, from her marriage to businessman Patrick Whitesell.

Bezos also has four children, three sons and a daughter, with his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, though he has always kept their lives famously private.

Opening up about their marriage, Sánchez described the billionaire as her "best friend," explaining that she discusses absolutely everything with him.

Recently the couple made headlines after the Vanity Fair Oscars Party where Sánchez made quite an impression in a vintage John Galliano strapless gown paired with 85 carats of Lorraine Schwartz diamonds.

Despite the glamour of the evening, cameras caught a slightly awkward moment on the carpet when she shooed Bezos away so she could take a few solo photographs.

It seems that while she values their deep connection and shared plans for the future, she is still more than happy to command the spotlight on her own when the occasion calls for it.