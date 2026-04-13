‘Euphoria' season 3 pays tribute to Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Kevin Turen

Euphoria season 3 premiere closed with a deeply emotional tribute, honouring three members of the show’s family who passed away after season 2: Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, and executive producer Kevin Turen.

The episode ended on a stark black screen with the words “In Memoriam”, followed by each of their names.

Angus Cloud, discovered on the streets of New York, became one of the breakout stars of the series in 2019 as Fezco, the drug dealer with a tender heart who forged bonds with Rue and Lexi.

His accidental overdose in July 2023 shocked fans and colleagues alike, with creator Sam Levinson remembering him as “too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon.”

Eric Dane, who played Cal Jacobs, Nate’s domineering father, died in February 2026 after a public battle with ALS.

He had completed his work on Season 3 before his passing, leaving behind a performance that will now be viewed through the lens of his final chapter.

Levinson described him as both a gifted actor and a cherished friend.

Kevin Turen, a longtime collaborator of Levinson and co-founder of Little Lamb Productions, died in November 2023 following a cardiac emergency.

His producing work shaped Euphoria as well as Levinson’s films Assassination Nation and Malcolm & Marie, making his influence on the show’s DNA unmistakable.

Though Fezco remains alive off-screen in season 3, the absence of Cloud, Dane and Turen is palpable.