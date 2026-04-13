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Kendall Jenner shares first post after outing with Jacob Elordi

Kendall Jenner gives a glimpse into Coachella amid Jacob Elordi dating rumours

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 13, 2026

Kendall Jenner shares first post after outing with Jacob Elordi
Kendall Jenner gives a glimpse into Coachella amid Jacob Elordi dating rumours

Kendall Jenner broke her silence on social media after she sparked romance rumours with Jacob Elordi, following, what appeared to be their Coachella date night.

The 30-year-old supermodel took to Instagram on Sunday, April 12, and shared a picture of Justin Bieber's headline set on Stories.

Kendall placed a heart emoji over the picture of the Grammy winner performing his early hits like Baby, Sorry, and STAY which kickstarted his career as a child pop star. 

Kendall Jenner shares first post after outing with Jacob Elordi

The Kardashians star and Jacob, 28, were spotted standing close during the set, as both of them appeared mesmirised by the performance.

The Frankenstein star was sporting a hat from Justin's SWAG merch in pictures that went viral from the night. 

As speculations about their relationship began swirling, the celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi shared an anonymous tip saying that the pair was "all over each other" at the music festival.

While neither the Euphoria alum or Kendall have addressed the ongoing rumours regarding their relationship, they have been friends for a longtime, with their pictures dating back to 2019 appearing online.

Relationship, or a platonic friendship, Jacob and Kendall are both usually private about their personal lives.

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