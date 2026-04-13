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'Harry Potter' star Jessie Cave announces engagement to Alfie Brown

The actress and the comedian have been together for 12 years and share 4 children together

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 13, 2026

&apos;Harry Potter&apos; star Jessie Cave announces engagement to Alfie Brown
Cave portrayed Ron Weasley's love interest Lavender Brown in 'The Half Blood Prince'

Jessie Cave said yes!

The Harry Potter star, who portrayed Ron Weasley’s love interest Lavender Brown in The Half Blood Prince, is engaged to comedian Alfie Brown after over a decade and four kids together — something she poked fun at in her engagement announcement on Instagram.

Sharing a cosy selfie from bed on Sunday, April 12, Cave showed off her gold engagement ring while lying beside Brown. “12 years and 4 kids later …. It’s getting serious!!!,” she wrote, later posting a close-up of the diamond sparkler set to Chapel of Love.

The couple, who co-host the podcast Before We Break Up Again, share four children — Donnie, Margot, Abraham and Becker — and have long been open about the realities of their relationship. Cave previously described the podcast as a form of “couples therapy,” giving fans an unfiltered look at their dynamic.

Earlier this year, she reflected on a major family shift, calling 2025 “hard but beautiful” after moving from London to Liverpool. The transition meant new schools, a new home, and a big adjustment after years of living in close quarters.

Meanwhile, another familiar Hogwarts face is celebrating a milestone of her own. Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley, recently revealed she is expecting her second child.

“Two babies on my lap. Our second little earthling joining us this autumn!!” she shared on Instagram on April 5, alongside sweet photos of her son Elio cuddling her baby bump.

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