Brooklyn Beckham's ex Hana Cross supports claims against Beckham family

Brooklyn Beckham's ex Hana Cross speaks out on Beckham family feud

Brooklyn Beckham’s ex-girlfriend Hana Cross defended the aspiring chef’s claims against his famous family, sharing how she felt the “warning signs” early on in the relationship.

The 28-year-old model echoed Brooklyn’s allegations about feeling the pressure from the family, saying, “My time with the family caused me a lot of anxiety, in all honesty. There were a lot of warning signs and things that happened during the relationship that, in hindsight, should have made me think and maybe end the relationship or walk away from it a lot sooner than I did.”

Hana dated the photographer for nine months, before parting ways in 2019 and she admitted that it was not a “fond time” in her life, in a new interview with Hello! Magazine.

“I was only 20, 21 when we dated, and I had just started modelling, and I came from living on a farm to moving to London and being thrown into a relationship like that. It’s hard to know what’s best to do in that situation,” she added.

The media personality detailed that even after the relationship ended and she tried to move on, her name continued to circulate in the media because of the family.

“With the constant press that comes out, and with my name always being linked back into it, it’s hard not to be mentally drawn back into that part of my life, especially with all this feud stuff coming out,” said Hana.

Although, she noted that Brooklyn’s claims against his family felt “shocking,” she had to trust him because they “summed up a lot of [her] own experiences as well and the way that their family as a brand does act.”

Brooklyn and the Beckhams have been estranged for nearly a year, and the eldest Beckham son has clearly stated that there is no way to reconciliation for them.