'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor breaks silence on comeback

Dear Bridgeton fans: Daphne has not ghosted the ton – she just hasn’t been invited back… yet.

Phoebe Dynevor, who led the season one of Bridgerton alongside Regé-Jean Page, is setting the record straight about her noticeable absence.

“I just want to say I have not received a call,” she shared, “and when I get that call, I will be there if I can.”

Translation: the duchess is booked… but available.

After a brief cameo in season two – where Daphne offered some sisterly wisdom to Jonathan Bailey’s Anthony – the character quietly disappeared while the show moved on to other sibling’s love lives.

According to Dynevor, that was not exactly part of some grand plan.

“When the first season came out they didn't know what they needed to put in place,” she explained. “So we were like the ones that got away I think, in a certain way… I would always come back if I was asked.”

So yes, she’s open Very open.

As for her on-screen husband, things are a bit more complicated – Page has been less eager to reprise Simon. But don’t expect a recast plot twist.

Showrunner Jess Brownell shut that idea down fast, calling it a “disservice” to what the original actors built.

“We would love to potentially have them back… when we have something really meaty for them.”

For now, future seasons are already lined up – but if Daphne does return, except it to be worth the wait.