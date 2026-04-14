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Gracie Abrams drops cryptic clue into new era after Paul Mescal love song

Gracie Abrams teases third studio album after building excitement with unreleased snippet

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 14, 2026

Gracie Abrams drops cryptic clue into new era after Paul Mescal love song
Gracie Abrams teases third studio album after building excitement with unreleased snippet

Gracie Abrams is seemingly done with her third studio album as she shared a new picture, marking the beginning of her new era.

The 26-year-old pop star took to Instagram and X, and shared a picture of a closed book with number "3" written on it and a sticker reading "witch" with an illustration to match.

The I miss you, I'm sorry hitmaker caught fans by surprise with the update, and they flocked to the comments to share their excitement for the full version of an unreleased song Abrams teased earlier.

The song Abrams shared in January was a love song, believed to be one for her boyfriend Paul Mescal.

Social media users were equally surprised by the first clue into the album, as they speculated if "witchy vibes" are something the Risk songstress is going to explore on her upcoming album.

One such fan exclaimed, "GAGGED SEASON OF THE WITCH," and "WITCH??? WDYM WITCH????"

Another joked, "spell books as merch iktr," while many gathered to request the Grammy winner to drop a "single teaser next week PLS," and "tell me more!! i cant wait," chimed in another.

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