Ariana Grande handles onstage technical glitch like pro

Ariana Grande’s microphone may have called it a night early, but her fans had other plans.

During her first Eternal Sunshine Tour stop at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, the singer was performing Eternal Sunshine when her microphone suddenly stopped working.

Instead if panicking, Grande calmly signaled to her crew while thousands of fans instantly stepped in, singing every lyric without missing a beat.

When the audio finally returned, Grande could not help but laugh.

“Oh, it’s back now!” she said before adding, “It’s back now, so sorry.”

Rather than brushing past the mishap, the pop star made sure the people behind the scenes got their moment, too.

“Thank you so much!” she told her crew before praising them again. “Thank you to our amazing team who’s dealing with these technical difficulties. And thank you for your patience.”

With the crowd cheering, Grande smiled and asked, “Okay, we’re back! Should we continue?”

After crew members quickly adjusted her equipment, the singer jumped straight into Just Like Magic. But first, she had one more question for the audience.

“Did you hear any of that?” she joked, drawing another wave of laughs.

The brief hiccup did little to slow down Grand’s long-awaited arena comeback. The Eternal Sunshine Tour celebrates her return to live performances while supporting her chart-topping album Eternal Sunshine.

With a new album, Petal, arriving later this month and another major movie role on the horizon, on thing became clear in Brooklyn: even when the microphone gives up, Ariana Grande–and her fans–know exactly how to keeo the show going.